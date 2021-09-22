Nordic Grafting Company A/S (NGC) launches a new grade approved for food contact applications in packaging and recycling industries. This functional polymer can be added to both PE- or PP-based formulations and tailored to the process equipment due its optimized melt flow. The company's aim is to offer processers and recyclers an easy-to-add and universal compatibilizer for polymer blends used in diverse applications. “It is also an ideal solution to upcycle mixed polymer feeds from PIR or PCR, enabling the use of these recycled plastic into existing products without lowering end-properties”, says Kevin Barthomeuf, Chief Technology Officer for NGC.