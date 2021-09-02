Aluminium is a precious material, which when recycled maintains its surface characteristics. A 100% recyclable resource, recycled aluminum offers 95% energy savings and reduced CO2 emissions compared to the production of primary aluminum from bauxite - with consequent reduction of CO2 emissions.

Italy ranks first in Europe in the production of recycled aluminum with 70% recovery, far exceeding the objectives set by the European Union (50% by 2025).

Centro Rottami and Indinvest, a shining example of recycling from scrap into a new product

Founded in 1985, Centro Rottami of Cisterna di Latina, Itlaly, has been working with aluminium scrap for 10 years. Gennaro del Prete, technical director of the plant, says: "We started as a scrap iron shredder.Then five years ago we decided to specialize in aluminum refining. This specialization has been possible thanks to TOMRA's technologies."

The center processes about 1,500 tons of aluminum and 1,000 tons of ferrous scrap each month. The incoming aluminum comes mainly from old window profiles. They contain some contaminants such as plastics and rubber, as well as other metal materials like copper, brass, zinc and steel, all of which must be seprated to produce pure aluminum fractions.

The company, which has been working with TOMRA for 12 years, currently has three TOMRA FINDER and three TOMRA X-TRACT sensor-based sorters. Once the incoming material is shredded and pre-sorted by both magnets and eddy current seperators, the material follows two lines. The material dropped by the eddy current separator is processed by a FINDER unit, which recovers metals such as stainless steel. Advanced technologies such as SUPPIX® and Z-TECT enable FINDER to detect metal objects with ultra-precision, delivering exceptional purity levels for greater salability.

Simultaneously the three TOMRA X-TRACT units purify aluminum ejected by the eddy current separator. Thanks to advanced X-ray transmission technology, X-TRACT detects the remaining contaminants and sorts them by their respective atomic density. This way, shredded aluminum is freed from heavy metals, such as copper, brass and cast aluminum with outstanding precision and reliability, while using little energy and increasing production capacity.

Del Prete recalls, "In 2019, we purchased two more TOMRA X-TRACT units because the aluminum market demands ever-increasing quantities and quality standards. We then combined the three machines into a single line, subdividing the pieces to be screened in order to go into more detail and make the most of the quality of the aluminum recovered in the shredding process. This choice was also made to take advantage of synergies with Indinvest, the aluminum smelter neighboring the company."

Del Prete explains the collaboration with Indinvest: "Relying on a technology that gives a guarantee of a selected and pure aluminum is essential to establish a relationship of trust with foundries, to which it is of utmost importance to continuously realize high qualities . Thanks to TOMRA, we have achieved the highest possible quality: alloy material and zinc and copper meet the requirements for the production of the profiles."