ProAmpac recently announced a new QUADFLEX® Recyclable pouch that utilized recyclable laminated mono polyethylene product providing the marketplace a sustainable alternative to multi-material laminates.

QUADFLEX® Recyclable has superior heat resistance for run-at-rate filling speeds and a wide operating window on filling lines. Film structures come in standard or high barrier and can be made with clear windows in the main panels or the side gussets to showcase the product. Matte or gloss surface finishes are offered, enabling brands to connect with consumers in style on the pouch's 5-panel billboard. Reclose is enabled by recyclable press-to-close or hook-to-hook Aplix or Velcro zippers.