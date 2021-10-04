Growing demand for recovered waste paper (RCP) in Germany has made the country the most important off-taker market in Europe. This has opened for import from several countries, and Geminor is now focusing on the waste paper surplus in Sweden, explains Geminor Country Manager, Per Mernelius: "With roughly 75 percent of the waste paper being collected and sorted, Sweden is on top among the European countries. This gives us a very good starting point for creating a functional stream of waste paper from Sweden to receiving markets such as Germany."

Also the conditions for waste paper export are improving in Sweden: "From 1. January 2022, the municipalities in Sweden will have the ownership and responsibility for the disposal of Swedish waste paper, a new regulation that will create a more open market situation", says Mernelius.