The City of Savannah (Georgia, U.S.) stopped recycling glass some five years ago since it could not find a company to accept the material. A well known problem nationwide. Since then it was buried in the municipals landfill. Savannah still finds new users for plastic, metals and paper that it collects from all-in-one recycling bins. Now the city's government may have found a new solution for recycling glass. It's in talks with Glass WRX SC, a South Carolina company that seeks to recycle glass into air and water filtration systems, road surfaces and prefabricated interior walls. Government officials already toured the company's Glass WRX SC's facility in Beaufort, South Carolina.