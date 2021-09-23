Waste from electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) such as end of life computers, fridges and mobile phones are increasing. Not only that but this kind of waste contains a complex mixture of materials, some of which are hazardous. If not managed properly these can cause major environmental and health problems. In addition, modern electronics contain rare and expensive resources, which can be recycled and re-used. To improve collection, treatment and recycling the EU has introduced the WEEE Directive to tackle the issue of the growing amount of WEEE. One major point of the European WEEE directive is that manufacturers have to finance the collection and recycling of the equipment they put on the market. EU Environment Commissioner Virginius Sinkevicius has now made it clear that this directive also applies to exported equipment. “All manufacturers inside and outside the EU who place electrical and electronic equipment on the EU market are obliged to finance the collection and recycling of waste electrical and electronic equipment. This also applies to electrical and electronic equipment that is then exported for use as used equipment", the statement reads.