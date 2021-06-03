This new high, published in the latest IAI Material Flow Model update, represents nearly 60 percent of total scrap intake as post-consumer continues to outstrip pre-consumer scrap levels. The post-consumer scrap intake came from three main sources – packaging, vehicles and building and construction.

“Aluminium demand is expected to increase by about 80% in 2050, and the IAI forecasts that recycled aluminium could meet half of that demand. With ambitious collection targets for used beverage cans and improved recycling technologies for foil, this rate could even be higher”, IAI’s Director – Scenarios & Forecasts, Marlen Bertram, says.

The latest IAI update includes two key industry scenarios on all aspects of aluminium production and demand up to 2050. This takes into account the impact of Covid-19 and plays a key data source for IAI’s recently launched Aluminium Sector Greenhouse Gas Pathways to 2050 report.