Remondis International GmbH is to take over all shares in Veolia Recycling Solutions Nordic AB (Veolia). With this acquisition, Remondis has strengthened its market position in Northern Europe and has significantly expanded its business activities on the Swedish market. The activities now taken over in Sweden are essentially classic recycling with a high proportion of the collection, processing and marketing of recycled raw materials, services and industrial cleaning. In the industrial cleaning sector, the acquisition marks the first entry into the Swedish market. Veolia Recycling has a total of 65 sites in Sweden, which will be taken over by Remondis as part of the transaction.

Werner Hols, CEO North & West Europe, emphasized the importance of the acquisition for Remondis: "We are delighted to be able to considerably extend our market presence in Scandinavia by taking over the Veolia locations in Sweden. We are now able to offer our national and international customers a varied and wide range of high quality services in the Nordic countries. By expanding our Swedish presence with 65 new locations, we have succeeded in taking an important step."

Both parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price or further details of the acquisition.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the antitrust authorities.

Remondis is one of the world’s largest privately run recycling, service and water companies with around 800 business locations in over 30 countries and across four continents. Founded in 1934, this family-run business employs more than 36,000 people and generates a turnover of €8.2 billion (2020). Each year, it processes more than 30 million tonnes of recyclable materials and provides services for local authorities, small and medium-sized businesses and industrial firms as well as for around 30 million people.