Zacks Investment Research is an American company dedicated to the production of independent research and investment-related content. A recent publication of theirs focuses on the waste industry, the current developments and the attractiveness to invest in publicly traded corporations in the waste business.

The publication explains for the American market: The coronavirus outbreak has necessitated the proper disposal of waste. In fact, waste management companies are at an advantage in situations such as the ongoing pandemic, as healthcare officials have to dispose of used masks, gloves, suits, syringes and other medical equipment properly in order to curb the spread of infection. Government initiatives, as well as stringent rules and regulations to advance sustainable waste management mechanisms and put a check on illegal dumping, are also expected to aid the industry.

Growing adoption of recycling techniques, and development of technologies and advanced waste collection solutions are key trends within the industry. Recycling remains a major growth area, with most industry players undertaking municipal solid waste and non-hazardous industrial waste recycling measures. Rising environmental concerns, rapid industrialization, increase in population and an expected increase in non-hazardous waste as a result of rapid economic growth should enhance business opportunities for waste management companies.

The „Zacks Waste Removal Services Industry“ portfolio currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #124, which places it in the top 49% of more than 250 Zacks industries and indicates solid near-term growth prospects.