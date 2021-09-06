According to the State Secretary, however, long negotiations are to be expected. He expects it to take months or even years before an international agreement on reducing plastic waste can come into force. Berangere Abba, the French secretary of state in charge of biodiversity, warned that without joint international action, there would be "more plastic than fish in the world's oceans" by 2050. According to Unep, some 300 million tons of plastic waste are produced annually. About 8.3 billion tons of plastic have been produced since the 1950s. About 60 percent of the waste has been disposed of in landfills or in nature. Every year, more than one million seabirds and more than 100,000 marine mammals die as a result of plastic pollution.