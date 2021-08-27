Scarab provided a selection of truck-mounted solutions for the weekend of racing - including two Merlin 62s and Scarab’s new twin-engine solution, the Maven 65 – which were stationed at precise locations around the circuit. In addition to this, Scarab also supplied two MC210s to tackle some of the harder to reach locations around the site. These compact solutions were deployed in many different locations, including the pit lane and Copse corner, where the machine helped clear the aftermath of Max Verstappen’s high-speed collision with Lewis Hamilton in Sunday’s Grand Prix.

While the event is the perfect opportunity for Scarab employees to get to grips with the sharp end of the industry, the weekend poses demanding challenges for operators and requires full concentration to ensure the event can proceed successfully. Operators were required to communicate closely with other site services via radios to ensure they were available to sweep the track at precise intervals throughout each day, while each machine was equipped with poly brushes and had to be operated without water - at the request of Silverstone - to preserve the racing performance of the surface.

Recognizing the efforts of the Scarab operators, and the other operational companies offering support of the weekend, each official received a cap and a message from seven-time World Championship winner, Sir Lewis Hamilton:

As for the Scarab demonstration fleet, plans are set in place to offer sweeping expertise and support at the Formula E event later in July, taking place around the Royal Docks and ExCeL exhibition centre in London, before returning to Silverstone for the MotoGP event in August. Scarab’s Business Development Manager, Andy Farley, explains “we have been supporting British Motorsport events for a number of years now, including the British Grand Prix, and it is a superb opportunity for us to showcase the capabilities of our market-leading machines and the highlight the wealth of sweeping knowledge that exists within the company. We hope to continue our relationship with Silverstone, and alike, for many years to come and hope we can continue to contribute towards making these events successful”.