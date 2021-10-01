What happens to the battery when the e-vehicle has reached the end of its life? Audi now offers an answer. The new BattMAN ReLife analysis software checks its state of health within a few minutes. The quick check as an initial diagnosis is now being used in the pilot plant for battery recycling that Volkswagen Group Components has been operating at the Salzgitter site since the beginning of the year.

Depending on the performance determined by the test system, the high-voltage battery can be used again in whole or in part in a vehicle in the future, given a second life as a mobile or stationary energy storage device, or the material can be fed back into cell production through an innovative recycling process.