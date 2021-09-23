The Salone dei Veicoli per l'Ecologia (SAL.VE) organised in partnership with ANFIA (Italian Automotive Industry Supply Chain Association) shows the entire range of production for industrial and special vehicles for the collection of solid and liquid waste.

The Vehicles for Environmental Services Section of ANFIA brings together the manufacturers of urban sanitation vehicles and equipment (compactors, sweepers and vacuum cleaners and hydroblasters), a niche sector of excellence in the national supply chain.