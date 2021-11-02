International consultancy RecycleMe and Stadler Anlagenbau GmbH have announced their cooperation to conduct sorting tests to determine the recyclability of packaging in a unique alliance along the recycling value chain.

The tests will be conducted at the recently opened state-of-the-art Stadler Test and Innovation Center in Slovenia for RecycleMe GmbH – a company of the Raan Group, which also includes the Reclay Group companies active in the field of EPR systems. RecycleMe customers can analyze sorting behavior of their packaging under current and in real-life conditions. "We are pleased to have Stadler as a globally active and renowned partner at our side," says Sabrina Goebel, Managing Director at RecycleMe. "This cooperation allows us to offer our clients sorting tests under the best conditions using the latest technology, simulating the behavior of packaging in practice – and with meaningful quantities. This will enable us to further increase the quality of the results in our recyclability analysis and optimization of packaging."

The practical investigation of the recyclability of packaging under the product category circulate°optimize is part of the RecycleMe consulting service, and is already used by many customers from various industries. Once the behavior of a packaging has been analyzed by RecycleMe and Stadler, customers receive high-quality, well-founded reports. They are also provided with a trend analysis and additional recommendations from the RecycleMeTeam, which is built around experts from the circular economy and recycling industry. Through this unique cooperation, manufacturers and distributors will benefit from the accumulated market expertise of the two partners.

Willi Stadler, Managing Director at Stadler and head of his family business, is also very positive about the new partnership: "I am very much looking forward to the joint projects and to the findings we will take away from them. Our Test and Innovation Center is representative of a state-of-the-art sorting plant. In addition, we have sensor technology that allows us to provide RecycleMe clients with tailor-made solutions." Stadler is also convinced of the benefits of the cooperation. "As one of the most sought-after specialists in the field of premium plant construction, we see ourselves as pioneers in our industry. By working with an innovative and well-connected company such as RecycleMe GmbH, we gain important insights into current market developments, which we will then incorporate into new projects."

In their corporate philosophy, the two cooperation partners share a commitment to a functioning and sustainable circular economy.