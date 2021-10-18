FCC Medio Ambiente has completed the renovation of the CITR (Centro Integral de Tratamiento) waste management facility located in Las Marinas, El Campello, in the Alicante province, which it has been managing since April 2009. FCC Medio Ambiente, part of the FCC Group, has been delivering environmental services for more than 110 years. Today, it serves 66 million people in more than 5,000 municipalities around the world. It manages annually more than 23.5 million tons of waste as a resource, through a network of more than 200 environmental recovery and recycling complexes.

The CITR is a large facility that manages extreme variations in waste input. It serves 52 municipalities in Marina Alta, Marina Baja and El Campello.

FCC Medio Ambiente has chosen STADLER, a world leader in MSW plants, for the renovation, based on the long-standing relationship between the two companies. "The size of the facility, the short time in which to complete the works, and the added complexity of having to carry out the refurbishment while the plant was in operation, were factors that drove our decision to choose STADLER," says Javier Cerezo, technical manager of FCC Medio Ambiente.

In the words of Policarpo Caballero, STADLER's project manager: "It has been a challenge for several reasons: the project was implemented in 5 different phases, and we have had to adjust to the existing infrastructure. In a new project it is easier to fit everything in, because you start from scratch. In this case, precision has been critical in installing our equipment without damaging the existing machines."

Javier Cerezo adds: "The waste treatment sector in Spain has been in constant evolution for many years now, and it will continue to do so in order to address the challenge of the European objectives. With new technologies such as STADLER’s it is possible to extract mores materials, with better quality, from the processed waste, as well as producing compost or alternative fuels."

With this modernization, the CTIR has raised its performance to the level of newly built plants and will be able to provide service to the municipalities’ satisfaction for the next 15 years. Over 3 months, STADLER has replaced the technology that had become obsolete with the latest generation equipment and leading brands in the waste treatment sector.

The Las Marinas CITR in El Campello has been operating since 2009 and was due for a refurbishment and modernization. This project arose from the need to meet the new regulations, which require greater recovery of materials, the treatment of organic waste from separate collection, and a more careful management of odor emissions. In addition, a facility such as the CITR has a key role to play in the circular economy,” says Javier Cerezo.