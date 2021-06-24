According to Umutcan Duman, he and his friends used to chase after garbage trucks and then pester the drivers with questions, such as: How do you decide the sequence of the various stops on your route? Are there particular streets where the rubbish bins are always overflowing and some where they are half-empty? Does the traffic disrupt you while you are working? What about pedestrians?

“It was really funny, we’d be sitting in my apartment and when we heard the refuse trucks thundering up the street, we’d dash out.” Not unusual behaviour perhaps for a hyperactive ten-year-old, but Duman was in the final semester of his Industrial Engineering degree at Middle East Technical University in Ankara.

In his course there had been a strong focus on improving efficiency and optimising planning. At some point it suddenly struck him how haphazard the refuse collection in his neighbourhood actually was. Sometimes the trucks would come far too often, then they wouldn’t come for days. As a specialist in industrial optimisation, he thought to himself – quite rightly – that there must be a better way of doing things. Three fellow students, Berkay Akcora, Mert Barutcu and Mehmet Pancaroglu, were also enthusiastic about the idea and a start-up company was quickly established. They started by following the refuse truck drivers to gain an initial understanding of the system they wanted to improve.

“In the end, we thought that if we could improve the coordination between the trips by the refuse trucks and the fill level of the bins, we would have actually solved the problem,” says Duman. Today he can only smile at such naive confidence. Back then, Evreka, as his company is still called today, started out as a classic IoT enterprise. “We attached sensors to the bins and hoped that the waste disposal companies would be able to plan their trips better with the help of the data they collected.” That was certainly the case, but Duman and his co-founders soon realised that this solved only one of many problems that make waste management inefficient in their city and elsewhere.