Plastics recycling is an established form of waste repurposing, but it’s not always an efficient process. The traditional way is mechanical recycling, which involves grinding down or remelting plastics to small flakes or pellets that can be reformed into new products. But this method can only be used for certain types of plastics, while others currently end up in landfill or are incinerated. Mechanical recycling is also only feasible for a limited number of times on the same piece of plastic.

This is where chemical recycling comes in.

Chemical recycling enables recycling of previously hard-to-recycle plastics by breaking down the molecular structure of the material. The resulting oils can, through further refining, be upgraded into feedstock for new, high quality plastic products. Unlike mechanical recycling, which has limited applications, chemical recycling essentially forms entirely new plastics, which can be used in all applications without limitation.

“We do not want to compete with mechanical recycling,” says Outi Teräs, Head of Technology Commercialization of Chemical Recycling at Neste. “Rather, we aim to complement it.”

That means that while mechanical recycling will still play an important role, overall recycling rate can be increased by chemically recycling plastics that currently end up in landfill or incineration.

There are still a few challenges to overcome before we see chemical recycling at a large scale. While the technologies are being developed, regulation and standards also need further development to enable widespread implementation of chemical recycling. New ways to think about the value chain, free movement of goods and quality standards are needed, when what used to be “waste” now becomes a valuable resource.

Teräs is optimistic about the future of plastics recycling.

“Neste has set the target that by 2030 we will have the capability to process over one million tons of waste plastic per year and bring it back into the circular economy as new polymers and chemicals.” Neste has already started refining liquefied waste plastic on an industrial scale.

Governments around the world have taken notice of the chemical recycling opportunity. Just recently, the government of Singapore announced that it plans to develop its chemical recycling industry. According to Grace Fu, the Minister for Sustainability and the Environment (MSE), the national goal is to achieve a 70 percent overall recycling rate, and to reduce waste sent to Semakau Landfill by 30 percent per capita a day by 2030.

“Chemical recycling can help to close the plastic waste loop in Singapore as it is able to treat contaminated plastic waste, which cannot be mechanically recycled, into higher-value products such as pyrolysis oil which can then be used to manufacture new plastic products,” said the MSE.