In 2018, 44,1% of waste was recycled in the UK.

The figure lags behind top recycling nations such as Germany, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the EU average being 47%.

In the public eye, plastic packaging bears the brunt of the blame for this, despite concerns voiced by the industry with regards to the effectiveness of waste recycling streams.

A lack of uniformity in waste regulations has also been blamed for the proliferation of packaging waste in the country. Currently, local councils have absolute jurisdiction over waste streams, especially with regards to available waste infrastructure and offered services. With individuals sets of rules across the country, the potential to shape a waste management strategy with common objectives remains limited, one reason as to why the UK’s recycling rate continues to stagnate.

The importance of establishing a functional waste management system is underscored by the fact China, formerly the prime destination for excess plastic waste from countries such as the UK, has forbidden all foreign waste imports as of 2018.

Industry leaders have recently begun to call greater attention to sustainable plastic packaging solutions so as to counteract the vilification of the plastic manufacturing sector.

Home compostable flexible packaging is one such innovation. The use of organic waste, plant fibres and corn starch as source material for these green plastic alternatives represents another. These sustainable options are intended to replace hybrid flexible plastics, that is, packaging (ex. candy wrappers) which are made of mixed materials and are therefore difficult to recycle.

The impending UK plastic tax which will see brands pay £200 for every tonne of packaging that does not contain 30% recycled plastic is predicted to cause a greater surge in the manufacturing of biodegradable polymers, a load the current recycling stream is not equipped to handle.

As of yet, there are still some challenges when it comes to the large-scale applications of green packaging yet investment in innovations abound. From the use of biobased materials mentioned earlier to the likes of milk-protein based packaging, which ensures longer shelf life than even conventional plastics, research and testing on the subject is at an all-time high.

“We must continue to strive for a circular economy, which for the UK, means campaigning for a stronger and more connected process at every level. The Waste and Resource Action Programme (WRAP) believes that by 2025, all plastic packaging should be reusable, recyclable or compostable. The aim is to eliminate single-use plastic packaging through redesign and alternative delivery models”, said Paula Birch, global sales director at UK based compostable packaging producer Parkside.