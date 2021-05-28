Food waste from the university’s cafeteria will be collected and loaded into the ORCA unit, which will reside in the dishwashing area of the cafeteria. The ORCA breaks down the food waste into smaller and smaller pieces until it is eventually transformed into a liquid effluent. The effluent – composed largely of water with broken down fats, proteins and minerals – is then safely filtered through a screen and discharged through the existing plumbing infrastructure and into the sanitary sewer system.

Unlike other food waste biodigesting systems, the microorganisms in the ORCA thrive in cold water, saving both energy and money with no need to heat water. The digestion process is aerobic, meaning driven by oxygen, and therefore does not produce methane.

Currently edible food leftovers at the university are collected and donated to local shelters by a student-led food recovery club. The ORCA will sustainably address the disposal of non-edible waste.

Louis Duran, general manager of dining services at USFSP, estimates that the university cafeteria generates about 40-50 pounds of non-edible food waste per week.

“Most of the food waste produced comes from preparing the foods, such as peels from vegetables,” Duran says. “We will educate our dining staff to now put this waste into bins throughout the day that will be dumped into the ORCA rather than in the trash.”

Students with SGEF will spend this semester educating all students on the new system. The goal is to instruct them to leave any uneaten food on their plate when returning it to the dishwashing conveyor belt, so this waste can be put into the ORCA.

“A lot of sustainability is about educating on doing things differently, so we will spend the semester informing our student body about this new way of sustainably disposing of food,” Jacobs says.

SGEF will also track data, which the ORCA calculates, such as the amount of food waste that is being diverted from landfills, to show the full environmental impact of the system.