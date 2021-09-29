The Single-use foodware accessories and standard condiments bill affects full-service restaurants. They would be prohibited to provide those articles unless specifically requested by the consumer. Often plastic cutlery and ketchup sachets are added to the to-go bags only to get tossed in the trash. Especially when costumers eat at home. This unnecessary waste could be avoided.

The bill also requires third-party delivery companies to offer menus with a list of available condiments and singe-use foodware accessories so the consumer can select what they need. A special enforcement agency would be created before June 2022.