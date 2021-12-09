Making cosmetic packaging with recycled plastic can avoid between 50% to 70% of CO2 emissions compared to a standard bottle. Veolia and L'Oréal have joined forces to reduce the carbon footprint of cosmetic packaging in a circular economy approach. Veolia will thus supply high-quality recycled plastic for L'Oréal's packaging worldwide.

The recycled plastic will be obtained after processing the plastic material present in waste derived from consumer packaging, especially plastic bottles. These must be collected specifically to ensure the purity of the material and require specific processing tools. In addition, to guarantee maximum health safety for consumers, this recycled plastic used to produce new cosmetic packaging, complies with food industry requirements and is subject to very demanding certifications. In order to meet international certifications, Veolia has adopted an innovative pelletisation technology based on a system for the elimination of organic compounds to obtain very high-quality plastic, which is currently in very high demand worldwide. The process developed by Veolia makes it possible to obtain a quality equivalent to that of virgin plastic.