Adven and Värmevärden came together under the name Adven in 2022. Värmevärden as a company was created in 2010, but the operations have extensive experience in district heating since the mid-1950’s. As a strong Swedish energy company and one of the ten largest suppliers of district heating in Sweden, Värmevärden has made more and more municipalities see the benefits of being part of a larger context. The journey of Adven goes back to the 1980’s when oil and gas were the enablers of the society and catered to households and businesses in Finland and Estonia as part of Neste and later Fortum. Adven was born in 2012 as a business carve out from Fortum. Along the transition from heavy fuel oil to sustainable solutions, Adven has rapidly grown as a company both organically and through acquisitions, expanding in new geographies.



In 2017, Värmevärden acquired full ownership of the district heating company Säffle Fjärrvärme AB renaming it Värmevärden Säffle. In 2019, it announced that it would invest around 280 Million SEK in a new 10 MW Refuse-Derived Fuel (RDF) fired boiler plant at the existing site to future proof the heat supply. Up until then, the primary source of heat for Värmevärden Säffle had been biomass-derived residual heat from Nordic Paper Säffle’s production processes, along with two 5 MW pellet-fired boilers, as well as two oil-fired peak and reserve boilers. On an annual basis, Värmevärden Säffle supplies around 55 GWh of heat, with fossil fuels (2018) accounting for less than 6 percent.



The demand for district heating in Säffle is relatively stable, however the long-term outlook suggested that significantly less residual heat will be available and in 2021, Nordic Paper decided to close the pulp mill. While the paper machines remain in production, there is much less heat available to be recovered. At the same time, Värmevärden Säffle wanted to be in a position to expand its heat supply business while increasing its fuel flexibility. This prompted them to look at future-proofing their position. They kept their pellet boilers, peak-load oil boilers and waste heat collaboration with Nordic. Recycled fuels will be the primary source, then waste heat and pellets for peak loads, with the oil boilers kept as back-up and reserve.