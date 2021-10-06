A SIG-funded project to recycle used beverage cartons has received a A$1.74 million grant from the Australian Government and the New South Wales (NSW) Government to build a A$5 million facility that will turn used beverage cartons and paper cups into high-quality building materials. The project is funded by the Australian Government's Recycling Modernisation Fund and the NSW Government's Waste Less, Recycle More initiative.

All involved are confident that the facility will create a new market for recycled building materials - similar to recycled glass roads, and that more packaging will become 100 per cent recyclable, in line with Australia's national packaging targets.

This project is the first time SIG and Tetra Pak have worked together in Australia under the umbrella of the Global Recycling Alliance for Beverage Cartons and the Environment (GRACE). It is a joint initiative with sustainable buildings materials producer saveBOARD and is supported by Freightways and Closed Loop.