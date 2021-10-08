US-retail company Walmart has now announced it's next goals on its way to a more sustainable business. First the company wants to achieve a 15% absolute reduction of it's virgin plastic footprint by 2025. "Our virgin plastic footprint includes any plastic that is produced from new materials, rather than recycled ones. We’ll aim to do this by reducing the amount of plastic used altogether, as well as replacing with recycled content and reusing materials. This goal is part of our work with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to shift to a circular economy—and is in addition to our existing target to achieve 100% recyclable, reusable or industrially compostable private-brand packaging by 2025", Walmart said in a statement.

In apparel, the goal is to source 100% more sustainable cotton and 50% recycled polyester for Private Brand apparel and soft home textile products by 2025. "Additionally, by 2025, Walmart U.S. will require suppliers to ensure that none of the manmade cellulosic fibers—including rayon/viscose, modal, lyocell, acetate and trademarked versions—sourced for Walmart U.S. Private Brand apparel and soft home textile products are derived from ancient or endangered forests, or from endangered species’ habitats or other controversial sources", the company stated.