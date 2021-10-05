Waste to Energy : Waste-to-energy plant at Kapuluppada finally inaugurated

Oct 5, 2021
After months of delay, the waste-to-energy power plant finally went into operation.
© electriceye - stock.adobe.com

The inauguration of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) waste-to-energy (WTE) processing plant at Kapuluppada should have taken place in March this year. But due do the Covid-19 pandemic it was delayed a couple of months. Now the power plant finally went into operation.

In 2019 the GVMC and the JIFT (Jindal Infrastructure Urban Infrastructure Limited) agreed on this project. Work then began in December 2018. The GVMC will supply 900 to 1,000 tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) to the facility on a daily basis and also bear the expenses for the transportation. 15 MW of power will be generated at the plant.

