Printing inks pose a major challenge in the recycling of plastics. Approaches to solving this problem vary. Reducing printing directly on the packaging film is a requirement for the “design for recycling” strategy, but it is often not possible to eliminate it completely in the many different fields of application for film products. Parallel work is therefore underway on deinking technologies. Keycycle is collaborating with the Spanish technology developer Cadel Deinking with the goal of removing printing inks during the recycling process. “In this project, we are shifting somewhat more towards mechanical engineering. As part of this collaboration, we have acquired to right to exclusively market this technology,” Prochazka notes. In the deinking process that has been developed, the ink is removed from the shredded film, which is then fed into the recycling extruder. In combination with the Intarema extruder from Erema, this process has proven effective in trial runs in the pilot plant, already resulting in orders for five deinking plants.

“It is a new process. We are the company on the market that is furthest along in developing this technology. That means, in turn, that we must first show the customers that the technology works and that it offers advantages to them and complies with the usual industrial standard,” Prochazka says. Keycycle sees this as a great opportunity since the technology adds a new facet to the issue of plastic recycling. Prochazka explains, “It was often difficult to recycle lightweight packaging with printing on it. Ink removal now opens up whole new avenues for customers. If ink can be removed from the surface first, a colourless or very lightcoloured regranulate can be recovered in the end, which can be utilised in the process in an entirely different way and can also fetch higher prices on the market.”