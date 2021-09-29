Zalando, Europe's leading online platform for fashion and lifestyle, invests in the Finnish company Infinited Fiber Company. The fashion and textile technology company based in Espoo, Finland, develops new approaches to circular economy in the fashion industry. Infinited Fiber Company intends to use the financing to prepare for the construction of a flagship production facility in Finland, responding to strong growth in demand from global textile and fashion brands for Infinna™ textile fibre.

Through a new technology, Infinited Fiber Company converts cellulose-based raw materials, such as textile waste with a high cotton content, into the special fibre Infinna™. This is a high-quality, regenerated textile fibre with the natural, soft feel of cotton. Infinna™ is biodegradable and contains no microplastics. The garments made from it can be recycled again after use along with other textile waste in the same process. Zalando and the Infinited Fiber Company have also signed a memorandum of understanding: Zalando will provide raw materials to the textile company in the future and use the regenerated Infinna™ fibre for in-house brands.

The new investment is in line with Zalando's sustainability goal to extend the life of at least 50 million fashion items by 2023.