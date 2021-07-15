ZenRobotics offers two bespoke AI powered picking solutions-a Fast as well as a Heavy Picker.

The Fast Picker, designed to replace manual picking in MRF’s, can be used to sort light packaging waste made from plastic, fibers or metals. It can handle hybrid packaging such as bottles, lids, cans or tray cups made from a compound of different plastics such as HDPE, LDPE, PP or PS, thereby circumventing the issues with regards to recycling mixed materials. The application ensures optimal plastic purity and can be trained to eliminate contaminants such as herbicide cans, silicone cartridges or non-stick ketchup bottles from the plastic stream. Due to its compact size, the ZenRobotics Fast Picker can be fully integrated into existing picking stations and sorting lines at MRF’s without further modification.

The Heavy Picker, aimed at processing heavy and bulky industrial waste, can similarly be incorporated within the remit of existing MRF recycling systems but can also be set up on site as an independent waste sorting unit. Used to sort through the likes of plastic, wood and metal, the ZenRobotics Heavy Picker eliminates the need for pre-shredding or sorting.

With the market for critical raw materials set to explode in the coming years, operators are already ramping up MRF’s with AI-based sorting technologies in order to achieve higher material recovery rates. As such, market leaders in waste automation technology such as ZenRobotics are posed not only to improve overall recyclability but also contribute to circular economy models.