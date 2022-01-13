Agilyx, a technology company that enables customers to recycle the most challenging post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products and Toyo Styrene Co., LTD, an affiliate of Denka Company Limited, Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. and Daicel Co., Ltd., announced they are entering into the construction phase of a 10 ton per day chemical recycling facility in Japan, enabled by Agilyx depolymerization technology.



The recycling plant will convert post-use polystyrene into a styrene monomer that will be purified using Toyo Styrene’s proprietary purification process. Styrene monomer produced from this process can then be converted back into high-value polystyrene products which bear a significantly lower carbon footprint than similar products made with virgin monomer.



“As the first step toward the circular economy, we will construct a chemical recycling plant for this project, collect post-industrial materials for the time being, and start a chemical recycling business,” said Sanshiro Matsushita, President of Toyo Styrene. "Furthermore, in order to build

a carbon free society through chemical recycling in Japan, we are also planning to participate in a platform that integrates citizens, businesses, and local government, which is being undertaken by Ichihara City, Chiba Prefecture.”



“The decision to move into the final stages of this project is a big accomplishment for the members of Agilyx and Toyo Styrene who have worked tirelessly to bring us to this point,”

stated Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx. “We are very proud of their efforts and excited for the opportunity to bring our proven advanced recycling technology into the Asian markets to help improve the availability of recycled plastic content and increase global plastic recycling through

circular pathways.”





About Agilyx

Agilyx is a technology company that enables customers to recycle difficult-to-recycle post-use plastics to high value, virgin-equivalent products. With a focus on diversion and conversion of plastic waste, Agilyx is uniquely positioned with a molecular recycling technology offering and an integrated feedstock solution by way of Cyclyx, an innovative feedstock management consortium of partners that drives up global plastic recycling rates by chemically fingerprinting plastic waste and matching it to appropriate recycling processes. Agilyx was the first to establish a commercial scale closed loop plastic-to-plastic chemical recycling facility and holds over 17 patents. Agilyx conversion technology utilizes pyrolysis without a catalyst and can convert mixed waste plastic to naphtha and fuels or depolymerize specific plastics such as polystyrene and PMMA (acrylic) back into virgin-quality products.



About Toyo Styrene

Toyo Styrene was established in April 1999 as a company of consolidated polystyrene business carved out from Denki Kagaku Kogyo Kabushiki Kaisha (Current: Denka Co., Ltd.), Nippon Steel Chemical Co., Ltd. (Current:NIPPON STEEL Chemical & Material Co., Ltd.), and Daicel Chemical Co.(Current:Daicel Corporation). Since then, Toyo Styrene has been developing constantly new high performance grade for answering the needs of customers such asEX7, HMT1, GA, Eneryts and FR-PS as well.



