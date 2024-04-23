EcoVadis is one of the world's largest providers of corporate sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 130,000 rated companies. EcoVadis medals and badges recognise eligible companies that have completed the EcoVadis assessment process and demonstrated a relatively strong management system that addresses sustainability criteria as outlined in the EcoVadis methodology.

After initially registering with EcoVadis in 2022, Barry Drew, Bunting's European quality, health and safety and lean manager, began the process of updating and improving the company's sustainability processes. The EcoVadis assessment covers four distinct areas: environment, labour and human rights, ethics and sustainable sourcing.

After submitting documentation reflecting improved and new practices, EcoVadis awarded Bunting a Bronze Medal. An EcoVadis medal or badge is an acknowledgement of performance relative to other assessed companies in the EcoVadis database, with Bronze reflecting that Bunting is in the top 35% of all companies.

"We are very proud to have been awarded the Bronze medal, but this is just the start of our sustainability journey," explained Barry Drew. "We could not have achieved this without the support and contribution of our teams in Redditch and Berkhamsted. Their enthusiastic drive for improvement ensures that we continue to improve."