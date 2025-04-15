David has been involved in a particularly challenging project involving a 4-pole Samarium Cobalt (SmCo) rotating magnet assembly used in a permanent magnet motor for an aerospace application. The design of this complex assembly involves many aspects of the manufacturing process, including the grinding of magnets, the grinding of containment sleeves and the tight tolerance and run-out control of bearing journals. The journals have a tolerance of 5 microns, one of the tightest specifications in any application.

The final inspection of this critical bearing journal dimension is subcontracted to the QCI Group, an industry leader in specialist metrology, quality and engineering solutions. Established over 20 years ago, they specialise in all aspects of metrology, sub-contract CMM measurement, quality inspection, rework and quality engineering. The company continues to evolve to keep pace with industry changes and customer needs. QCI's corporate ethos mirrors that of Bunting Magnetics, with the aim of developing strong and long-lasting customer relationships through a customer-focused approach.

When a potential measurement issue was raised by the magnet assembly customer, the new Quality Manager, David Summers, assembled a team from our supply chain and the customer to visit QCI and review the latest methods for measuring this challenging dimension. Within a few weeks, the customer had a new appreciation of QCI's measurement process and capabilities, as well as an agreed inspection process that would result in a reduction in inspection time and therefore cost. Throughout the process everyone was focused on improvement.

In his new role as Quality Manager, David Summers will champion the strengthened Bunting Magnetics Quality Team, focusing on improving processes and designs to meet the expectations of clients when purchasing magnets, magnet assemblies, and magnetising systems.