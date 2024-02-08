The Symposium, organised biennially since 2012 by IWWG-International Waste Working Group, nowadays represents the ideal reference Forum for resource recovery from waste, where scientists and stakeholders from all around the globe can debate the most advanced results and focus on future needs.

SUM 2024 is promoted by prestigious universities and relies on the active involvement of more than 63 scientists, coming from 28 different countries, representative of all disciplines related to Circular Economy.

The conference programme will include parallel tracks of oral sessions, workshops, poster presentations and much more.

The Call for Papers is now officially open!

All authors interested in presenting their work at SUM 2024 should submit their paper using the online submission form no later than 4 March 2024. Detailed instructions available on the official website.