7th Symposium on Circular Economy and Urban Mining : Call for Papers now open for SUM 2024
The Symposium, organised biennially since 2012 by IWWG-International Waste Working Group, nowadays represents the ideal reference Forum for resource recovery from waste, where scientists and stakeholders from all around the globe can debate the most advanced results and focus on future needs.
SUM 2024 is promoted by prestigious universities and relies on the active involvement of more than 63 scientists, coming from 28 different countries, representative of all disciplines related to Circular Economy.
The conference programme will include parallel tracks of oral sessions, workshops, poster presentations and much more.
The Call for Papers is now officially open!
All authors interested in presenting their work at SUM 2024 should submit their paper using the online submission form no later than 4 March 2024. Detailed instructions available on the official website.
The Symposium will include the following topics:
- Concepts in saving, recovery and recycling of material resources
- Prevention, minimisation and preparing for reuse
- Sources and characterisation of valuable materials
- Technologies for materials recovery and valorisation
- Enhanced landfill mining / Quality control along recycling chain
- Contaminants in Circular Economy and potential health impacts
- Interaction between material flows in society and nature
- Economic and financial aspects
- Policies and legal aspects
- Tools and instruments for assessment and evaluation
- Education, communication, social and psychological aspects
- Artificial intelligence and digital solutions for Circular Economy
- Smart cities and Circular Economy
- Waste architecture and urban space
- Urban Mining and Circular Economy concepts in emerging and developing countries
- Social and ecological models
- Companies Forum
Registrations
Register by 29 February to take advantage of the Early Bird discount on the entrance fee. All details available at here.
For any further information, please visit the official website or contact the Organising Secretariat at info@sumsymposium.it