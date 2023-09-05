The International Solid Waste Association (ISWA) proudly announced that we will host the first ever Waste & Resources Pavilion at the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties to the UNFCCC.



Together with their members and partners, ISWA will bring forward the voice of the circular economy sector to demonstrate the significant link between climate change and waste management, and place sound waste management higher on the global climate agenda.



ISWA invites you to join them in raising the profile of the waste and resources sector at this most important and highly anticipated annual event. Contact ISWA today to get involved and support ISWA at COP28!