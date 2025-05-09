ISWA 2025 : Join global waste management leaders at the ISWA World Congress 2025 in Buenos Aires
The global stage is set for one of the most anticipated events in sustainable waste management: the ISWA World Congress 2025, taking place October 6–8 in the vibrant city of Buenos Aires. Organized by the International Solid Waste Association (ISWA), this premier annual gathering will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, scientists, and innovators to shape the future of circular economy and resource recovery.
Held under the theme “Pathways to a Sustainable Waste Future”, the congress will feature keynote sessions, interactive workshops, and cutting-edge research presentations covering everything from climate-resilient waste systems to digital innovations in recycling.
Why attend?
• Connect with 1,500+ professionals from over 80 countries
• Gain insights from global experts and local success stories
• Explore the latest technologies at the Innovation Expo
• Experience Buenos Aires – a city known for its culture, cuisine, and commitment to sustainability
Whether you're a seasoned professional or emerging leader in the field, the ISWA World Congress 2025 is your opportunity to be part of the conversation – and the solution.
Early bird registration is now open! Secure your place at iswa2025.org