In a strategic leadership transition that signals continued momentum for one of the recycling sector’s leading technology providers, TOMRA Recycling has appointed Katrin Fricke as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of the division. Fricke assumes the role from Dr. Volker Rehrmann, who announced his retirement earlier this year after more than two decades of influential leadership within the company.

Fricke brings with her a diverse and robust portfolio of experience, having held multiple senior leadership roles across industries where innovation, operational excellence, and digital transformation were central themes. Most recently, she served as EVP and Managing Director of the Electronics division (brand KATEK) at the Kontron Group—a global player in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded computing technologies. This cross-sector expertise aligns closely with TOMRA Recycling’s ambitions to lead through cutting-edge technological solutions in the resource recovery space.

During May, Fricke worked closely with her predecessor to ensure a smooth transition. Now officially in her new position, she is poised to steer TOMRA Recycling into its next chapter.

“I was attracted to TOMRA's commitment to enabling circular economies worldwide and its robust growth trajectory,” said Fricke. “I’m excited about the opportunity to drive innovation and continue TOMRA’s technology leadership in the recycling, sorting and mining markets. I am keen to contribute to our ambitious growth plans and the development of these fascinating industries. My heart beats for technology, plant efficiency, leadership and collective success.”

Fricke will be based near TOMRA Recycling’s headquarters in Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany, and her appointment comes at a time when the industry is looking for integrated solutions that combine sustainability, efficiency, and smart systems.