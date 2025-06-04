New Head and Executive Vice President : Katrin Fricke takes the helm at TOMRA Recycling
In a strategic leadership transition that signals continued momentum for one of the recycling sector’s leading technology providers, TOMRA Recycling has appointed Katrin Fricke as its new Executive Vice President (EVP) and Head of the division. Fricke assumes the role from Dr. Volker Rehrmann, who announced his retirement earlier this year after more than two decades of influential leadership within the company.
Fricke brings with her a diverse and robust portfolio of experience, having held multiple senior leadership roles across industries where innovation, operational excellence, and digital transformation were central themes. Most recently, she served as EVP and Managing Director of the Electronics division (brand KATEK) at the Kontron Group—a global player in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) and embedded computing technologies. This cross-sector expertise aligns closely with TOMRA Recycling’s ambitions to lead through cutting-edge technological solutions in the resource recovery space.
During May, Fricke worked closely with her predecessor to ensure a smooth transition. Now officially in her new position, she is poised to steer TOMRA Recycling into its next chapter.
“I was attracted to TOMRA's commitment to enabling circular economies worldwide and its robust growth trajectory,” said Fricke. “I’m excited about the opportunity to drive innovation and continue TOMRA’s technology leadership in the recycling, sorting and mining markets. I am keen to contribute to our ambitious growth plans and the development of these fascinating industries. My heart beats for technology, plant efficiency, leadership and collective success.”
Fricke will be based near TOMRA Recycling’s headquarters in Mülheim-Kärlich, Germany, and her appointment comes at a time when the industry is looking for integrated solutions that combine sustainability, efficiency, and smart systems.
Passion for technologies and proven track record
Tove Andersen, President and CEO of TOMRA, emphasized the significance of the appointment:
“We are delighted to welcome Katrin as our new EVP and Head of TOMRA Recycling and look forward to continued growth and success under her leadership. Her proven track record demonstrates outstanding results, and she is performance-driven and passionate about technology and people. Her values align closely with our culture here at TOMRA, and we are confident that she will be a great champion in realizing our vision of leading the resource revolution.”
As Fricke steps in, TOMRA also pays tribute to the leadership legacy of Dr. Volker Rehrmann, whose tenure was marked by major technological breakthroughs and industry-shaping innovations.
“I would like to thank Volker for his outstanding leadership throughout his career,” said Andersen. “He truly was a pioneer in the development of optical systems for waste sorting applications and a pivotal figure in leading what is now TOMRA Recycling with dedication, vision and remarkable insight.”
With Fricke’s appointment, TOMRA Recycling strengthens its position as a global leader committed to advancing the resource revolution through high-performance technologies, smart strategies, and a focus on long-term sustainability.