Digital solution for service and maintenance : Machinex launches Gateway: A powerful online platform for smarter waste management
Digital hub for equipment management
The newly launched Machinex Gateway serves as a centralized, web-based platform tailored for equipment service and maintenance. As a leader in sorting technologies, Machinex continues to innovate by offering a practical tool that connects operators directly with essential resources.
“This platform was built with our customers in mind—to make equipment management and maintenance easier, faster, and more intuitive,” said Jean-Michel Paré, Chief Operating Officer at Machinex.
With the Gateway, users gain access to an interactive 3D equipment viewer, allowing them to rotate, isolate, or adjust component transparency—enabling one-click part selection that feeds directly into a request cart. This intuitive interface supports both seasoned operators and new users, making complex systems more manageable.
Streamlined Digital Interface
Acting as a comprehensive digital solution, the Machinex Gateway replaces traditional service interactions with a faster, smarter alternative. Among its standout features:
- Quick Part Search & Selection via search bar, equipment list, or serial number.
- Interactive Equipment Visualization through a 3D model interface.
- Streamlined Quote Requests, with full part details sent directly to Machinex representatives.
- Quote Traceability to track and review historical service activity.
- Centralized Technical Resources such as manuals, warranties, schematics, and tutorials.
These tools combine to reduce downtime and improve the decision-making process for equipment operators across the waste and recycling industry.
Evolving support experience
Machinex positions the Gateway as more than a maintenance tool—it’s a growing support service platform that reflects the company’s long-term vision.
“The Machinex Gateway is a natural evolution of our support services, empowering users to take control of their equipment with greater confidence and visibility,” Paré explained. “Our goal is to continuously enhance the platform with new features and an ever-evolving user experience.”
Available now to all Machinex customers, the Gateway is poised to become an essential part of daily operations for facilities seeking to optimize service workflows and technical support.
To explore the platform, visit: Online Machinex Gateway – Parts & Maintenance