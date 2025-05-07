The newly launched Machinex Gateway serves as a centralized, web-based platform tailored for equipment service and maintenance. As a leader in sorting technologies, Machinex continues to innovate by offering a practical tool that connects operators directly with essential resources.

“This platform was built with our customers in mind—to make equipment management and maintenance easier, faster, and more intuitive,” said Jean-Michel Paré, Chief Operating Officer at Machinex.

With the Gateway, users gain access to an interactive 3D equipment viewer, allowing them to rotate, isolate, or adjust component transparency—enabling one-click part selection that feeds directly into a request cart. This intuitive interface supports both seasoned operators and new users, making complex systems more manageable.