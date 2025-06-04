Julia joined the company in 2023 as Chief Digital Officer, spearheading its digital transformation. In just two years, she has made her mark by leading initiatives in automation, data integration, and artificial intelligence, sharpening the company’s competitive edge in a rapidly evolving global market.

“Stepping into the role of Co-CEO as the eighth generation in our family business comes with many emotions: pride, humility, and gratitude,” Julia Stadler shares. “It’s both a commitment to carry forward a business built over more than 230 years and a unique opportunity to shape where we’re going. Most of all, it’s a privilege to do this alongside my father and our dedicated team.”

Her contributions extend beyond technical innovation. Julia’s leadership is defined by a combination of strategic vision and empathetic management—a blend her co-CEO and father, Willi Stadler, believes will guide STADLER effectively into the future.

“Julia is extremely goal-oriented and driven. When she sets a vision, she pursues it with focus, energy, and persistence,” he says. “At the same time, she leads with empathy and integrity—essential qualities in today’s leadership. She listens carefully, brings people together, and creates an environment where innovation and responsibility can grow. These qualities make her not only a strong leader but also an inspiring one."

Willi also emphasizes that her appointment ensures both continuity and fresh momentum for the company. “Julia’s appointment represents continuity and long-term thinking for our company. Her energy, modern leadership style, and international perspective bring great potential for the future. With her on the leadership team, we are well positioned to grow further and shape the next chapter of our company’s success. Lastly, I just want to say that I couldn’t imagine a better Co-CEO to work with.”

With this new leadership structure, STADLER is not only honoring its past but also clearly signaling its readiness to embrace the challenges and opportunities of the future. In an industry where sustainability, innovation, and resilience are increasingly interdependent, STADLER’s next chapter promises to be as dynamic as its history.