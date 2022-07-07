The Plastics Recycling Show Europe (PRSE) 2022 exhibition and conference held recently in Amsterdam, The Netherlands attracted a record number of visitors and exhibitors from across Europe and 80 different countries internationally. The annual event had a total attendance of more than 5,000 over two days and attracted over 200 exhibiting companies. Over 4,700 attended the in-person event and over 500 more attended the hybrid event virtually.

Opened in a virtual presentation by Mattia Pellegrini, Head of Unit, Directorate-General for Environment at the European Commission, the two-day PRSE conference showcased the latest innovation in plastics recycling technology and applications, as well as exploring the legislative landscape within the EU and outlining future challenges and objectives for the industry.

“PRSE 2022 has proved by far our most successful show to date, attracting more visitors and exhibiting companies than ever before,” commented Matt Barber, PRSE Event Director at Crain Communications. “Even after expanding the floorplan we sold every stand that would fit into Hall 12, so we are adding Hall 11 as a second hall to the floorplan for 2023 with a chemical recycling feature and an additional conference theatre.”



“The sixth edition of PRSE has been amazing,” added Ton Emans, President of Plastics Recyclers Europe. “So many people are now coming here with an interest in plastic recycling, and investing in this fast-growing industry . Here, they can share their knowledge, discover opportunities and learn from each other to further improve plastic recycling. I think that’s what is so unique and so important about this event.”



Unique in Europe, PRSE brings together exhibitors, visitors and Plastics Recycling Awards Europe finalists representing the whole value chain of the plastics industry including recyclers, machine producers, raw material producers, converters, waste management companies, and, increasingly, brand owners, retailers and investors. PRSE facilitates collaborative progress towards the circular use of plastics by showcasing innovation, sharing best practice and bringing partners together to network and do business.



Francesco Pastega, Head of Sales, PreZero Polymers said of this year’s event: “I would say that if you're really interested to have a better understanding on the recycling market, this is the right place to be.”



Yvonne Lievens, Senior Manager Quality & Compliance, Mattel commented: “I learnt a lot today listening to all the conferences. There’s so much ongoing in the regulatory field, but also all the new innovative talks that I heard today. It’s really amazing, impressive!”



Jean Henin, CEO of Pellenc ST, a PRSE exhibitor, added: “The PRSE event is a kind of accelerator, it allows us to understand what's going on. It is for us one of the milestones during the year.”



Organised jointly by Crain Communications and Plastics Recyclers Europe, the Plastics Recycling Show Europe returns to Halls 11 and 12 at RAI Amsterdam on 10 and 11 May 2023.