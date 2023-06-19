Since its creation in 2017, Sensoneo has provided green-tech smart waste solutions that currently support cities and businesses in more than 80 countries worldwide. Thanks to the combination of sustainability, unique technologies and stable growth, Sensoneo is an attractive company in terms of investment opportunities. The company has been in negotiations with several global investors, who have also taken into account the potential of the Asia-Pacific region: "Taiwania is an internationally recognized investment company with a proven IPO track record and know-how. We are delighted that, thanks to this investment, we will receive growth capital that will help us strengthen our position as the global leader in the smart waste market. Furthermore, it confirms our growth in the APAC region, and it opens new business opportunities in Asia, which is one of the core markets for us. Additionally, we are planning to open a branch in Taiwan this year, enabling us to be near to our customers and bring our smart waste management solutions to Asian countries,” said Martin Basila, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Sensoneo.

TROB (Taipei Representative Office Bratislava) is also supporting the opening of the new office. The cooperation with Sensoneo is praised by Mr Nan-Yang Lee, the representative of TROB:“This is a visible example showing that the Taiwan government is willing to cooperate with Slovakia, not only to reinforce connection in the business world but also to create opportunities that will bring prosperity to both countries.”