The sensors can monitor any type of waste (mixed waste, paper, plastics, glass, clothing, bio-waste, liquids, electronics, metal, and so on) in bins and containers of various types and sizes. The data can be displayed also in the Citizens App, where citizens can see where the nearest available bins are before disposing of their garbage.

What are the advantages of smart waste monitoring compared to a regular waste collection?

Smart waste monitoring enables data-driven waste collection and management. The customers, who are usually waste collection companies or municipalities, get accurate information on waste production and can use the data for more efficient waste services. The main advantage is the possibility of dynamic waste collection, where the collection company collects only the full bins and collects them on time before they overflow. Such measures can save time, cost, and fuel so the economic benefits are obvious. Clients can also use the data for bin distribution, cities can use the data when negotiating a new contract with a collection company, or when doing a new tender for collection services.



We can also improve the frequency-based waste collection: thanks to the data from sensors, and our Route Planning solution, which is designed especially for waste trucks.



Furthermore, since there is a significant reduction in time necessary for waste collection, it means a decrease in collection vehicles present in the streets and therefore the reduction of emissions, traffic, and noise. To sum it up, smart waste monitoring brings a significant advantage from an environmental point of view too.



Do you have any data on the impact smart systems have on emissions from the waste collection?

We have proven results where our customers achieved a 30-63 % reduction in the duration of waste collection routes and kilometers driven, which means inevitably less fuel burnt and less CO2 created from the collection vehicles.