Inflation, rising cost of labour and increasing prices of energy and fuel are only one part of the reason why cost of waste collection and processing is going up. Waste industry is a very regulated one, with the trend being in closing landfills and pushing for better recycling, while also adding new materials such as biowaste or textile. Bigger complexity inevitably means higher prices.



The costs can be cut significantly with a waste monitoring system, which optimises waste collection routes and frequencies, resulting in route reduction by at least 30 %. In 2022 Sensoneo partnered with Urbetrack on a large sensor deployment in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company is using their own software platform which collects data from Sensoneo sensors located in 2000 bins. As Pablo Ader, CEO of Ubertrack explains: “Right now the data from waste monitoring is used to understand how the bins are operated and for optimization of bins placement - whether some apartment blocks need less or more bins. That is the first stage. As we are collecting very valuable data about bin fullness, the city plans to use them when concluding a new contract for waste collection. With such data it is possible to switch from fixed collection frequency to a dynamic one, optimising collection routes and collecting only the bins that are full.”

Buenos Aires is the first city in the region to deploy bin sensors on such a large scale. According to Pablo Ader, “Technology has not yet deeply penetrated the waste industry in Latin America. We want to set an example for other cities and countries, as we already see from the data gathered that there is a less expensive and more efficient approach to waste collection. Currently we are expanding the monitoring into more bins, deploying additional 2 500 sensors.”

Other complex waste monitoring projects were launched in Island, Serbia, Cyprus or Spain. While some municipalities monitor all their bins, others opt only for those in distant locations, underground bins, or bins in busy locations which are frequently overfilled.