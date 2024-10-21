Metal recycling : Revolutionary advances in aluminium recycling: REDWAVE and Skapa set new standards
The importance of aluminium recycling
Aluminium is an outstanding material: it can be reused almost indefinitely without any loss of quality. Recycling an aluminium beverage can saves enormous amounts of resources and energy compared to producing a new one, using only about five per cent of the energy required to produce it from bauxite. However, of the 12,000 tonnes of used aluminium beverage cans (UBCs) on the Austrian market, only about 6,000 tonnes are officially recycled, often into inferior alloys.
Skapa committed to sustainable recycling
Since 2011, Skapa has been actively working for change in the recycling sector. They process collected used beverage cans in a modern processing plant in Eastern Austria. The end product, cleaned and briquetted UBCs, is tied on pallets and delivered to specialised can alloy manufacturers throughout Europe. Skapa strives to ensure that every can finds its way back to recycling - can to can.
Innovative technology for efficient recycling
Recycling used aluminium beverage cans is complex, requiring thorough cleaning and removing contaminants. The heavy metal fraction was a particular challenge, as the large quantities involved made manual sorting impractical. Anton Skalnik, visionary owner and managing director of Skapa Recycling GmbH, identified the need for an innovative solution early on and found it in the REDWAVE XRF sorting machine.
This state-of-the-art technology not only separates various heavy metals such as copper, brass and zinc, but also sorts aluminium cans according to their chemical composition. This enables precise and efficient processing, significantly improving the recycling process and maximising the recovery of valuable materials. "The can waste we receive is first shredded, then separated into different fractions and thoroughly cleaned of impurities," explains Skalnik. The integration of the REDWAVE XRF sorting machine into our operations represents significant progress and added value. This technology allows us to significantly increase the efficiency and precision of our recycling process and thus significantly increase the recycling rates,' says Skalnik proudly.
Technological innovation and partnership
How advanced sorting technology can revolutionise aluminium recycling is demonstrated by the partnership between REDWAVE and Skapa Recycling GmbH. "Our collaboration with REDWAVE and the use of the REDWAVE XRF sorting machine takes aluminium recycling to a new level," says Skalnik. This collaboration is an important step towards a more sustainable future.
Flexibility and sustainability
The modular concept of the REDWAVE XRF Sorters allows users to start with a narrow sorting width at lower capacities. At a later stage, this can be expanded to a wider width to handle higher throughputs with minimal effort. In addition, Mr Skalnik powers much of the machinery with electricity from his own photovoltaic system to minimise the plant's carbon footprint.