Recycling used aluminium beverage cans is complex, requiring thorough cleaning and removing contaminants. The heavy metal fraction was a particular challenge, as the large quantities involved made manual sorting impractical. Anton Skalnik, visionary owner and managing director of Skapa Recycling GmbH, identified the need for an innovative solution early on and found it in the REDWAVE XRF sorting machine.

This state-of-the-art technology not only separates various heavy metals such as copper, brass and zinc, but also sorts aluminium cans according to their chemical composition. This enables precise and efficient processing, significantly improving the recycling process and maximising the recovery of valuable materials. "The can waste we receive is first shredded, then separated into different fractions and thoroughly cleaned of impurities," explains Skalnik. The integration of the REDWAVE XRF sorting machine into our operations represents significant progress and added value. This technology allows us to significantly increase the efficiency and precision of our recycling process and thus significantly increase the recycling rates,' says Skalnik proudly.