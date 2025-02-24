Sirmax is growing at a rate of 15% per annum in India thanks to the domestic market alone. The redevelopment of the Palwal plant has transformed it into a modern, technologically advanced facility with four new extrusion lines, state-of-the-art laboratories and new automated warehouses. Production capacity has doubled from 15,000 to 30,000 tonnes per annum to meet growing demand from the automotive (electric vehicles), white goods and electrical and electronics sectors.

The expansion of the Palwal plant is part of the group's broader growth strategy to position itself as one of the leading producers of engineering thermoplastics and polypropylene-based compounds in India. This development is complemented by the greenfield construction of the Group's third plant in the country, located in Bangalore-Hosur (South India). Construction has started with land preparation on a site of approximately 20,000 square metres. The new plant is expected to be operational within two years, enabling Autotech-Sirmax to strengthen its position as a 'glocal' supplier, serving both the domestic market and expanding its reach across Asia.

"After our investment, India will be a modern hub where customers will be able to find the same know-how as in all other regions of the world," explains Massimo Pavin, President and CEO of the Sirmax Group. "At present, India accounts for about 10% of Sirmax's total business, but growth expectations are high - consider that the country has a population of 1.4 billion and an economy growing at 6.5% per year.

"The completion of the Palwal plant expansion," adds Achal Thakkar, Managing Director of Autotech-Sirmax India, "reflects our commitment to providing world-class materials and solutions to our customers. This investment will enable us to meet the rapidly growing demand for high performance compounds in India and international markets, while strengthening our ability to drive sustainable innovation. It is the beginning of an exciting new phase for Autotech-Sirmax India.