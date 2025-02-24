The Vecoplan Group can look back on a successful financial year despite the difficult economic situation. The company, which specialises in machines and plants for the processing of waste materials, was able to hold its own despite the difficult economic conditions. The continued high demand for sustainable recycling solutions is one of the main factors keeping the company on a growth path.

"We're seeing a clear shift in public opinion towards greater awareness of sustainability and CO2 reduction, and this is having a noticeably positive effect on our order situation," explains Werner Berens, CEO of Vecoplan AG. The combination of a global shortage of resources, stricter legal requirements and increasing pressure on companies to improve their carbon footprint is leading to a growing demand for solutions such as those offered by Vecoplan. The company has been able to maintain its financial results at a stable level, despite the ongoing tense geopolitical situation. "We have mastered the challenges of uncertain markets and volatile order cycles thanks to targeted investments and a clear strategy," adds Ina Hannen, CFO of Vecoplan AG.