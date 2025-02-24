Vecoplan 2024: still on course for success : Sustainability as an engine for growth and progress
The Vecoplan Group can look back on a successful financial year despite the difficult economic situation. The company, which specialises in machines and plants for the processing of waste materials, was able to hold its own despite the difficult economic conditions. The continued high demand for sustainable recycling solutions is one of the main factors keeping the company on a growth path.
"We're seeing a clear shift in public opinion towards greater awareness of sustainability and CO2 reduction, and this is having a noticeably positive effect on our order situation," explains Werner Berens, CEO of Vecoplan AG. The combination of a global shortage of resources, stricter legal requirements and increasing pressure on companies to improve their carbon footprint is leading to a growing demand for solutions such as those offered by Vecoplan. The company has been able to maintain its financial results at a stable level, despite the ongoing tense geopolitical situation. "We have mastered the challenges of uncertain markets and volatile order cycles thanks to targeted investments and a clear strategy," adds Ina Hannen, CFO of Vecoplan AG.
Focus on new technologies and people development
The company achieved these results by investing heavily in new technologies and in the training and development of its employees. New, innovative product developments secured sales even in an uncertain market situation. For example, Vecoplan received its first major order for cleaning technology, including dry cleaning. The company also introduced a new ERP system to enable it to respond more flexibly to customer requirements. The workforce has been continuously expanded in recent years and has benefited from extensive training and development.
Vecoplan is planning further investments in the high single-digit millions up to 2025. This includes the purchase of equipment and software as well as the expansion of Plant I at the company's headquarters in Bad Marienberg. "With our clear focus on sustainability and the further development of our solutions and our employees, we're very confident about the coming financial year," says Werner Berens.