The Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA), Silver Spring, MD, is seeking a new Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer. SWANA offers an exciting opportunity for an innovative, experienced executive to grow an association and further position it in the solid waste and resource management profession.



SWANA is looking for an inspirational leader to represent the Association in the solid waste sector, advise the Board on leading practices in governance, and support and empower staff to achieve success on behalf of the Association.



The search is being conducted by Vetted Solutions, a Washington, D.C.-based executive search firm specialising in association and nonprofit recruitment and consulting, with a focus on CEO and senior executive positions.



If you or someone you know may be a good fit, please contact Vetted Solutions at SWANAEDSearch@vettedsolutions.com.

For more information click here.