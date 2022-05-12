Velcro Companies joins Cyclyx as newest consortium member

Cyclyx International, a consortium-based post-use plastic innovation company with a mission to increase the recycling rate of plastic from 10% to 90%, has announced that Velcro Companies has joined Cyclyx as the newest member of the consortium.



As the inventor of the original and iconic hook and loop fastener, Velcro Companies is a global leader in the creation and manufacture of innovative fastening solutions known for strength, reliability, durability and versatility. It is committed to sustainable product development and brings ORIGINAL THINKING™ to help solve the real-world challenges that people face every day.



Velcro Companies continues to optimize its sustainable manufacturing processes to reduce the use of natural resources and is in the midst of a transformational journey to use more recycled content and create more sustainable products for its customers. Using Cyclyx’s AI and optimization tools to sort plastic feedstock, Velcro Companies will be able to identify and divide plastic material profiles to be recycled into new Velcro products.



“Joining the Cyclyx consortium strengthens our ability to determine our baseline global plastic material profile and enables more opportunities to participate in customized post-use plastic take-back programs that help supplement our in-house sustainability efforts,”said Chitra Ebenezer, Chief Marketing Officer, Velcro Companies.

