It is an honour to be penning my first President’s Message for Waste Management World. I want to start by expressing my gratitude to ISWA’s members for their trust and confidence in bestowing this honour on me. I am humbled yet enthusiastic to hold the title of ISWA President and look forward to leading and representing our excellent Association going forward.

ISWA has gone from win to win over the past few years, under the fantastic leadership of my predecessor, Carlos Silva Filho. It is no secret that I have big boots to fill and I have enjoyed watching ISWA evolve and grow during his term. Serving alongside him on the Board gave us the opportunity to collaborate and serve well alongside each other, and I hope to carry the torch he kept so well-lit for our Association.