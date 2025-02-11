Hiring an employee on a permanent contract every 20 minutes, Veolia is one of the TOP 10 private employers in France. This commitment to employment is currently reflected in 1,500 immediate vacancies throughout the country.

At the same time, the Group is strengthening its focus on training by launching Terra Academia, a continuing education program for electronic maintenance technicians. The first intake of trainees started on February 6 at the Terra Academia de l'Artois campus in Arras (Hauts-de-France).

With both recruitment and training, Veolia is anticipating the growing need for skills to support ecological transformation. By 2030, this shift is expected to directly impact nearly 8 million jobs in France. In the industrial and energy sectors, electromechanical technicians and supervisors will be among the most in-demand roles, with 60,000 jobs needed. However, a lack of training programs and the limited appeal of these careers has led to structural labor shortages.