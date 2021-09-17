The innovative methods developed in the project are based on the experience of odour and Citizen Science experts. As with anything new, testing in real world situations is essential. This was done in pilot case studies conducted across Europe and the world, testing the methods and tools in varying contexts. For example in Barcelona, where the Forum Area is surrounded by 64 possible odour sources. The data collected over a full year of citizen observations has been useful in better separating the main sources of irritation for residents. This allows for more targeted solutions and discussions to alleviate the problem. Likewise, while analysing a complex and long-standing odour source issue in Lombardy, the data collected suggested there was a previously unidentified and unexpected source of odour impact at play in the area. This helped to explain the lack of significant effect from the mitigations that had been previously implemented.

In Sofia, Bulgaria, the municipality introduced a food waste and bio-bin collection program to help alleviate odour issues across the city, mostly centred around food and catering sites. As with all new processes, it needs monitoring and improvement. Large scale data collection was done across the city and around sources of food waste to regularly measure the levels of odours and impact. This data has led to improved collection frequency and schedules that lower the nuisance on neighbours and passing tourists.

At the other extreme, a pilot was conducted in Kampala, Uganda. Like any city there are odours of all sorts, and some of them unpleasant - particularly from open burning of household waste which is commonplace. There is however ineffective policy and legislation to regulate odour pollution. Recently, the proposed methodology was officially recognised by the local government as a valid approach that could help create an evidence base to direct scarce resources - even though it has not yet been put to use.