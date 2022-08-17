The aim of the one-of-a-kind pilot project is to combine desalination and wastewater treatment to ensure sufficient clean water supplies in areas lacking naturally sourced water. Aquaporin’s role in the project is to provide Aquaporin Inside membranes and knowledge of its unique forward osmosis technology and processes. The collaborators will guide, train, and educate each other with the goal of successfully combining desalination and wastewater treatment processes.



The pilot project is an exciting collaboration for both Aquaporin and the two institutions as it gives access to know-how that will advance the technological development of the proposed solution. The knowledge gained from testing will be used to facilitate a more sustainable water management in the Canary Islands, which will also be a good example for other island communities with similar water scarcity issues, says Ángel Rivero Falcón, Technical Researcher at Canary Islands Institute of Technology. He adds:

“This project represents a revolutionary way of combining what nowadays are two reject streams – wastewater and desalination brine – to increase the water resources of a region with water shortage issues such as the Canary Islands. Both University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Canary Islands Institute of Technology are extremely proud of collaborating with Aquaporin on this pilot project and excited about the future outcome and its impact in the Canary Islands.”

